October 8, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Gerresheimer sees 2015 sales growth of 1-3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German drugs packaging firm Gerresheimer expects organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent at constant currencies for fiscal 2015 according to its initial indications, it said.

Chief Financial Officer Rainer Beaujean said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should rise by up to 10 million euros ($13 million) in the financial year to end-November 2015.

In the medium term, between 2016 and 2018, revenue should grow by 4 to 6 percent a year on average and the EBITDA margin should rise towards 21 percent, Beaujean told analysts at a capital markets day monitored by Reuters via webcast. (1 US dollar = 0.7886 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

