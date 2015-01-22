Gerry Weber to appoint son of founder as CEO

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Gerry Weber said on Thursday that it will appoint Ralf Weber, the son of the fashion group’s founder, as new chairman of the managing board from February 25.

The shareholder representatives on the supervisory board have agreed on this step, Gerry Weber said in a statement.

Incumbent David Frink will give up the post and focus on finance, logistics, IT, administration and human resources, the group said.