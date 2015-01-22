FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Gerry Weber to appoint son of founder as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Gerry Weber said on Thursday that it will appoint Ralf Weber, the son of the fashion group’s founder, as new chairman of the managing board from February 25.

The shareholder representatives on the supervisory board have agreed on this step, Gerry Weber said in a statement.

Incumbent David Frink will give up the post and focus on finance, logistics, IT, administration and human resources, the group said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

