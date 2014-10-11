FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German fashion group Gerry Weber eyes 1 bln eur sales mark - paper
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 11, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

German fashion group Gerry Weber eyes 1 bln eur sales mark - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German fashion group Gerry Weber expects to reach 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in annual sales within the next few years, up from around 852 million in its last financial year, its chief executive told a German paper.

“We still have potential in Germany, there’s quite a few international markets where we can expand and set up. Plus acquisitions are possible at any time,” Gerhard Weber was quoted as saying in an interview with German paper Welt am Sonntag.

He said North America was of particular interest and the group would start there with stores in Canada. The chain is also expanding in Scandinavia, France and Italy.

“The aim is for 50 percent of our revenues to come from outside Germany in the medium-term, compared with 40 percent at present,” he said.

The interview, due to be published in Sunday’s paper, was made available online on Saturday. (1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.