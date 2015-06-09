FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gerry Weber cuts profit outlook, blames negative market
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 9, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

Gerry Weber cuts profit outlook, blames negative market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - German fashion group Gerry Weber said it was no longer sure of meeting its targets for revenue and earnings for the 2014/15 financial year, blaming a shrinking market and saying it would cut costs to try to get back on track.

“Seasonally adverse weather conditions as well as low footfall in the cities and stationary stores also had a negative impact on sales as did consumer behaviour,” Gerry Weber said in a statement.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for 2014/15 would be 20-25 percent lower than the previous year, but said it was confident that it would reach its long-term growth and earnings targets. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.