Gerry Weber's sales up nearly 13 pct
June 14, 2012

Gerry Weber's sales up nearly 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - Sales at German fashion house Gerry Weber rose 12.8 percent in the last three months, while net profits jumped by almost 30 percent, it said on Thursday, adding that it was on track to hit its full-year targets.

Its second-quarter net profit rose to 20.2 million euros ($25.40 million) on sales of 211 million euros, beating the consensus forecasts given by analysts in a Reuters poll, which were for 18.9 million euros and 209 million euros respectively.

For the full year the company is aiming for revenues of 795 million euros and an operating margin of 14.5-14.6 percent, compared with a second-quarter margin of 13.9 percent. ($1=0.7953 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

