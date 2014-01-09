FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gerry Weber says outperforms German fashion market in Dec
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
January 9, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Gerry Weber says outperforms German fashion market in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German clothing retailer Gerry Weber said on Thursday it had outperformed the German fashion market in December as it reported a rise in retail revenue for the final quarter of its fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter to end October, Gerry Weber said like for like retail sales, stripping out the effect of new store space, rose 3.1 percent.

In December, like for like retail revenue rose 2.7 percent, compared with a decline of 4 percent for the industry as a whole. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.