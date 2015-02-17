FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Gestamp mulls renewables stake sale, listing - sources
February 17, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Gestamp mulls renewables stake sale, listing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spanish privately-held industrial group Gestamp has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to look into the sale of a big stake in its renewable energy arm or a partial listing of the unit, four sources familiar with the matter said.

A spokesman for Gestamp, a Basque Country-based firm with presence in 25 countries and revenues worth around 9 billion euros ($10.24 billion) in 2013, declined to give details about the intended move but said the firm was “opening a new chapter to seek the best possible strategy for Gestamp Wind and Gestamp Solar.”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

