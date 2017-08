MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spanish car parts maker Gestamp said on Thursday it would price its initial public offering at 5.6 to 6.7 euros per share, valuing the company at 3.54 billion euros ($3.8 billion) if it prices at the middle of the range.

The company aims to list on the Spanish stock exchange on April 7, it said in a prospectus released to the stock exchange regulator. ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)