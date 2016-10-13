FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spain's Gestamp studying stock market listing in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 13, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

Spain's Gestamp studying stock market listing in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Spanish automobile-engineering company Gestamp is considering listing over a quarter of the company on the stock market in 2017, a spokesman said on Thursday, confirming a report in newspaper Expansion.

The spokesman said no further details were available as the operation remained in the initial stages.

The Riberas family, which owns the company, plans to place between 25 percent and 37 percent of the group with institutional investors depending on market conditions, the newspaper reported on Thursday, quoting Chairman Francisco Riberas.

The company is worth around 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion), the newspaper said, citing the sale of 12.5 percent to the Japanese company Mitsui in September for 416 million euros. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.