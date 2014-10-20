BRIEF-TDC completes acquisition of Norway's Get, updates guidance

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Danish telecom group TDC said on Monday:

* Acquisition of Norwegian cable operator Get AS completed.

* Purchase price for company on a cash and debt free basis amounts to 13.8 billion Norwegian kroner (2.10 billion US dollar).

* Confirms 2014 guidance for present activities.

* Including acquisition of Get 2014 EBITDA is seen above 9.7 billion Danish crowns (1.66 billion US dollar) versus previous guidance of above 9.6 billion Danish crowns.

* Including acquisition of Get 2014 CAPEX is seen at around 3.8 billion Danish crowns vs earlier guidance of 3.7 billion crowns.

* 2014 organic revenue is still seen decreasing less than in 2013 (-3.5 percent)

* 2014 dividend per share is still seen at 2.50 Danish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.5780 Norwegian krone) (1 US dollar = 5.8349 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Annabella Nielsen)