TDC and buyout firms vie for Norway's cable operator Get - sources

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s second-biggest cable operator Get expects to receive binding offers from Denmark’s TDC and two heavyweight private equity funds in a sale that could value the company at around 1.4 billion euros ($1.84 billion) including debt, several sources familiar with the situation said.

European private equity firms BC Partners and EQT will table their bids ahead of a deadline of September 11 and will face competition from Danish telecoms group TDC, the sources said on Friday.

One of the sources said the asset could fetch at least nine times core earnings (EBITDA) of 150 million euros.

Get and EQT were not immediately available for comment. Representatives of TDC and BC Partners declined to comment.