WARSAW, July 5 Polish debt collecting firm GetBack's initial public offering was priced at 18.5 zlotys per share, the low end of the price range, the company said late on Tuesday.

GetBack said it found buyers for all 40 million shares offered in the IPO, including 20 million new shares and 20 million existing.

The price is lower than 20 zlotys previously indicated by sources and valued the offering at 740 million zlotys ($198.3 million). The offering was expected to be priced within a range of 18.5 zlotys to 27 zlotys.

The company plans to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on July 17.

The Warsaw bourse is seeing an inflow of new listings this year, as investors look for profits amid low interest rates and rising economic growth. ($1 = 3.7312 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)