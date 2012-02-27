Getco eyes clients as Coleman takes helm

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Getco has promoted Daniel Coleman to chief executive to spearhead the privately owned electronic trading firm’s plans to grow its client business and pile into Asia.

Coleman, who joined Getco in 2010 from Swiss bank UBS where he was the global head of equities, replaces co-founder Stephen Schuler who has stepped down from the top job to become an executive director, Getco said on Monday.

Getco is an electronic market-maker, offering two-way prices in a variety of the most liquid equity, futures and options markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

“As market-makers there are always opportunities as new markets emerge and become more electronic and transparent. These markets can be geographic markets or specific asset classes, and interest rate products are particularly interesting,” said Coleman.

Coleman said two obvious opportunities for the firm are offering more trading services to clients and tapping the growing markets in Asia.

“We offer agency execution in the U.S., comprising routing and algorithms for the buy and sell sides, and we will look to leverage this model into other products and geographies over time,” Coleman said.

Getco could be among the beneficiaries as regulators look to curtail investment banks’ proprietary trading desks, leaving these firms looking for alternative sources of execution.

The Getco Chief Executive also said the firm was looking to move aggressively into new regional markets.

“There is a definite opportunity in India and we are very interested in China where there are reports the trading rules are under review,” he said.

Founded in 1999, Getco has emerged in recent years to become one of the world’s largest electronic market-making firms.