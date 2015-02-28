FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Getin Holding plans up to $22 mln share buyback
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Getin Holding plans up to $22 mln share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polish bank Getin Holding plans to buy back up to 40 million shares at a minimum 2 zlotys per share, draft motions for the bank’s shareholder meeting showed.

The total value of the buyback, assuming the bank buys 40 million shares or 5.5 percent of its outstanding stock, would not exceed 80.3 million zlotys ($21.7 mln) and would take place by the end of 2015.

The draft motions for the meeting scheduled for March 27 also showed the bank does not plan to pay a dividend from its 2014 profit, as stated last week by its chief executive Piotr Kaczmarek.

Shares in Getin, 57 percent owned by Polish businessman Leszek Czarnecki, closed at 2.00 zlotys on Friday, having rallied this year from a more than two-year low of 1.78 zlotys set at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.