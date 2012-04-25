FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish pension fund wants Getin to pay first dividend
April 25, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Polish pension fund wants Getin to pay first dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - Polish financial group Getin Holding’s second-largest investor is demanding Getin pay its first ever dividend from last year’s earnings, the lender said on Wednesday.

Pension fund manager ING OFE, which holds 5.2 percent in the group, wants Getin to pay a dividend of 0.13 zlotys per share, or around three quarters of its 2011 profit that amounted to 126 million zlotys ($39.72 million).

The proposal will be voted on at a Thursday annual meeting. The management is seeking to retain all its earnings from last year.

Getin is controlled by Polish businessman Leszek Czarnecki through a 55.7 percent stake. The stock slipped 0.4 percent on Wednesday to 2.26 zlotys. ($1 = 3.1724 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Keiron Henderson)

