FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish group Getin says dividend demand rejected
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
April 26, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

Polish group Getin says dividend demand rejected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Polish financial group Getin Holding turned down the demand of its second-largest investor for the group to pay its first ever dividend from last year’s earnings, the lender said on Thursday.

Pension fund manager ING OFE, which has a 5.2 percent stake, wanted Getin to pay a dividend of 0.13 zlotys per share, or around three quarters of its 2011 profit that amounted to 126 million zlotys ($39.72 million).

The management sought to retain all its earnings from last year. Getin is controlled by Polish businessman Leszek Czarnecki through a 55.7 percent stake.

The stock closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday to 2.27 zlotys. ($1=3.1724 zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.