Polish bank Getin Noble sells $319 mln in bad loans
August 7, 2014 / 9:38 AM / 3 years ago

Polish bank Getin Noble sells $319 mln in bad loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polish financial group Getin Noble has sold bad loans worth almost 1 billion zlotys (318.51 million US dollar) so far this year, the bank said on Thursday.

The mid-sized bank had a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 12.9 percent in the first quarter. Five Polish banks that have already published second-quarter results had an average non-performing loan ratio of 5.7 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

Getin Noble did not disclosed its NPL ratio for the second quarter on Thursday, but it will publish it along with its first-half financial statement, scheduled for September 1.

“In just seven months we’ve achieved a very ambitious annual sales plan of nearly 1 billion nominal NPL. The sum obtained from the contracts completed this year amounted to PLN 340 million,” bank’s head Krzysztof Rosinski said in a statement.

Getin Noble also said it would continue selling bad loans portfolios in the coming months. Last year, it sold bad loans worth nominally 186 million zlotys, down from 418 million in 2012.

“The bank sees increased interest in its auctions (for bad debt),” it said. “It is visible especially in terms of foreign companies, that are looking mainly for big packages of debt. Presently 4-5 companies are taking part on average in a single auction.”

1 US dollar = 3.1396 Polish zloty Reporting by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman

