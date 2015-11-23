FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Getin Noble sells $301 mln bonds to EIB, other investors
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Getin Noble sells $301 mln bonds to EIB, other investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank and other investors bought 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million) worth of bonds issued by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) operated by Poland’s Getin Noble Bank which the Polish bank said on Monday it plans to earmark to grant more loans.

EIB, the European Union’s bank, bought bonds worth 800 million zlotys, while the rest were purchased by Polish and foreign financial institutions, Getin Noble said.

The bonds were issued by Getin’s Dublin-registered SPV.

Getin Noble, Poland’s sixth-biggest lender by assets, earlier sold the SPV its leasing debt worth 1.9 billion zlotys to allow the unit to secure the issue.

$1 = 3.9924 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.