Getin Noble sells $301 mln bonds to EIB, other investors

WARSAW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank and other investors bought 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million) worth of bonds issued by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) operated by Poland’s Getin Noble Bank which the Polish bank said on Monday it plans to earmark to grant more loans.

EIB, the European Union’s bank, bought bonds worth 800 million zlotys, while the rest were purchased by Polish and foreign financial institutions, Getin Noble said.

The bonds were issued by Getin’s Dublin-registered SPV.

Getin Noble, Poland’s sixth-biggest lender by assets, earlier sold the SPV its leasing debt worth 1.9 billion zlotys to allow the unit to secure the issue.