Polish bank Getin buys Romanian International Bank

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Polish bank Getin Holding said on Monday it had agreed to buy Romanian International Bank (RIB) for an undisclosed sum, in a move to expand its presence in the region.

Getin Holding, which is controlled by Polish businessman Leszek Czarnecki, said the purchase was conditional on the approval by the Romanian financial watchdog.

RIB has assets worth some 436 million Romanian leu ($132 million) and 34 branches servicing some 80,000 clients, mainly individuals and small and mid-sized businesses.

Getin Holding, which was not immediately available for further comment, has made four other acquisitions abroad, including Belarusian Bank for Small Business last month for 4.9 million euros ($6.6 million).

Getin Holding shares fell 2.1 percent in the morning trade, making them the one of the worst performers in Warsaw’s midcap index which was up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7414 euros) ($1 = 3.2957 Romanian leu) (Reporting by Chris Borowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)