BRIEF-Getinge sets group EBITA margin target of 22 pct
February 8, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Getinge sets group EBITA margin target of 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Getinge AB : * Says with the aim of clearly and sustainably improve infection control’s

profitability, an extensive action programme is being implemented * Says the programme aims to improve the business area’s EBITA margin from its

current level of about 12% to more than 17% within a three to five-year

horizon * Says programme is expected to cost about SEK 440 m over the course of four

years * The aim is to achieve a group EBITA margin of about 22% * Says does not believe that it will achieve its EBITA margin target until 2015 * Says overall, organic volume growth is expected to remain in line with that

of 2012 * Says profit growth is expected to become stronger during the second half of

the year compared with the first six months * Earnings in the first quarter of 2013 are expected to be lower than in the year-earlier period

