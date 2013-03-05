FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Getinge to consolidate production, cuts 150 jobs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 5, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Getinge to consolidate production, cuts 150 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 5 (Reuters) - Getinge AB : * Strengthens competitiveness through concentration of production units and

establishes global innovation center * Says Extended Care business area intends to relocate the manufacturing of its bath and hygiene products from Eslov, Sweden, to the production facility in Poznan, Poland, and to a third party * Says about 150 employees in Eslov and at Meditechnik are expected to be made

redundant * Says discontinuation is scheduled to commence in mid-2013 and is expected to

be completed during the second half of 2014 * Says establishing a global innovation center in Malmo, Sweden, employing about 65 individuals

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.