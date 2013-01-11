FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge says full year profit lower than expected at 3.6 bln SEK
January 11, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Getinge says full year profit lower than expected at 3.6 bln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Getinge AB : * For the full-year, orders received and invoicing rose organically by nearly

3%, which was lower than the expected volume growth * Due to lower invoicing volumes during the final quarter of the year,

consolidated net profit before tax fell short of expectations, totaling

approximately SEK 3,600 million for the full-year * Announces preliminary results for 2012 * Says demand for the Getinge group’s products weakened during the final

quarter of 2012 * Demand for capital goods was particularly weak in western Europe and eastern

Europe * Says for the full-year, orders received and invoicing rose organically by

nearly 3%, which was lower than the expected volume growth * Says the demand for capital goods was particularly weak in western Europe and

eastern Europe. * Says due to lower invoicing volumes during the final quarter of the year,

consolidated net profit before tax fell short of expectations, totaling

approximately SEK 3,600 million for the full-year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
