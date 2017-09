STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Getinge AB : * Intends to acquire hemodynamic monitoring leader pulsion medical systems * Says Getinge plans to offer the shareholders in pulsion to tender their

shares for an offer price of 16.90 EUR per share in cash * Says offer represents an aggregated equity value of EUR 139.3 million * Says offer price represents a premium of 22.1% to pulsion’s volume weighted

average price for the three-month period ended December 3, 2013