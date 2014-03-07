BRIEF-Getinge says costs, FX to dent Q1 earnings

STOCKHOLM, March 7 (Reuters) - Getinge AB : * Announces outlook for first quarter 2014 * Says costs of consultant support for both the business area management and

the manufacturing units affected are expected to amount to approximately SEK

125 million per quarter from the first quarter of 2014 * Says consulting costs are anticipated to remain for a period of six to seven

quarters and will be reported separately in future * Says taking into consideration the above and the more challenging currency

situation, it is estimated that getinge’s pretax profit for the first quarter

will amount to approximately SEK 160 million (252)