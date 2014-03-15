FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Getinge puts acquisitions on hold for 2 years -report
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 15, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden's Getinge puts acquisitions on hold for 2 years -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge will steer clear of acquisitions in the near term as it fixes problems at its manufacturing sites, its chief executive said.

Getinge, which makes surgical theatre equipment such as heart-surgery products and anaesthesia machines, earlier this month warned of a sharp fall in first-quarter earnings and said it faced more than a year of heavy spending to boost quality controls, sending the share down 21 percent.

The company has expanded rapidly through acquisitions in past years. But, in an interview with Swedish business daily Dagens Industri on Saturday, Getinge CEO Johan Malmquist said the firm would focus on quality management and other operational improvements this year and next.

“But in the long term, we will continue to buy companies,” Malmquist said. High valuations of medical technology firms would have been a deterrent to acquisitions this year anyway, he added. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.