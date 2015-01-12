UPDATE 1-Getinge's long-time CEO Malmquist to step down, shares fall

(Adds details, background, shares)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Medical technology group Getinge said on Monday its long-time Chief Executive Johan Malmquist was stepping down, sending shares of the firm sharply lower.

The news came after a turbulent period for Getinge, where uncertainty still lingers over potential actions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after inspections forced Getinge to spend heavily to improve manufacturing quality controls in its biggest business area last year.

Getinge shares were down 4.5 percent at 1343 GMT compared with a 0.7 percent gain in the Stockholm OMXS30 large cap index . Getinge shares are down 24 percent in the past 12 months.

Malmquist, who has been running Getinge for the past 18 years, will be replaced by Alex Myers, currently the head of bed marker Hilding Anders and previously Executive Vice President at Getinge’s Business Area Extended Care between 2009 and 2013.

”The decision to resign from the position as President & CEO of Getinge Group has not in any way been easy, Malmquist said in a statement.

“However, the timing is right and I am happy that the Board of Directors has appointed Alex Myers as my successor”. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)