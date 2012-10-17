FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Getinge Q3 slightly lags consensus, sticks to outlook
October 17, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Getinge Q3 slightly lags consensus, sticks to outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted a smaller rise than expected in third-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday and stuck to its expectations for future growth.

Pretax profit grew to 704 million crowns ($106 million) from a year-earlier 690 million, compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 721 million.

“The group’s full-year earnings outlook remains unchanged from the most recent quarterly report, with the exception of a slight weakening due to the strengthening of the Swedish crown against most key currencies,” it said in a statement.

“The group anticipates that the organic invoicing volume will improve further in the current year compared with 2011.”

It in July forecast significant earnings growth improvement in the second half of the year. Organic order intake growth was 3.6 percent in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)

