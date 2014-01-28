FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Getinge sees Western Europe upturn, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 28, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Getinge sees Western Europe upturn, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Getinge sees sales growth in 2014 similar to 2013

* Q4 core profit in line with forecast

* Shares rise 3.5 pct (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge posted a rise in fourth-quarter core profit in line with expectations on Tuesday and said its markets in western Europe had started to recover.

Getinge’s outlook for a region that accounts for the biggest share of its sales was a touch more positive than in October, and its shares rose 3.5 percent by 1305 GMT, outperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 Healthcare Index which was up 0.3 percent.

The Swedish maker of surgical theatre equipment such as products for heart surgery and anaesthesia systems said it expected sales growth in 2014, adjusted for currency swings and acquisitions, to be on par with the 4.2 percent in 2013.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs rose to 2.06 billion Swedish crowns ($321 million) from a year-earlier 1.94 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise to 2.10 billion.

Getinge, whose competitors include U.S. medical technology groups Medtronic, Stryker and Steris, also said it saw substantial cost savings which it would present at it capital markets day in the second quarter.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/xem46v

$1 = 6.4312 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.