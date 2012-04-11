FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Getinge sees Q1 profit below market expectations
#Healthcare
April 11, 2012 / 6:02 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Getinge sees Q1 profit below market expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 11 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit would be between 560-570 million Swedish crowns ($82-84 million), below analysts’ expectations, and repeated its outlook for the full year.

The company said it was releasing a summary of its results early as its preliminary figures and market expectations differed widely.

Analysts on average expected first-quarter pretax profit to come in at 679 million crowns, according to figures from Thomson One Analytics.

“The outcome for the first quarter of the year has in no way impacted the group’s expectations in terms of earnings and volume growth for the full-year 2012,” Getinge said in a statement.

“The Getinge Group continues to anticipate an improvement in organic invoicing growth in 2012 compared with 2011, and that profit growth will remain favourable.”

The company said that individual quarters and business areas, however, could show large variations in both volume trends and earnings growth.

Getinge made a pretax profit of 568 million in the first quarter of 2011.

$1 = 6.7977 Swedish crowns Editing by Mark Potter

