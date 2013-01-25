FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Getinge Q4 core profit matches consensus, says profit outlook favourable
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 25, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Getinge Q4 core profit matches consensus, says profit outlook favourable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted core fourth-quarter profits on Friday that were roughly unchanged from the year before and said the profit outlook for 2013 was favourable.

“Demand in the markets outside North America and Western Europe, which comprise an increasing share of group sales, is expected to continue to show strong growth in terms of medical-technical capital goods such as disposables and services,” it said.

Operating profit before interest, amortisation and restructuring costs edged up 1 percent from a year earlier to 1.94 billion crowns ($298.6 million), compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.93 billion.

Getinge on Jan. 11 warned of a 2012 profit short of expectations after falling demand in the last quarter in Europe hit invoicing and orders. It said full-year pretax profit was some 3.6 billion crowns before acquisition and restructuring costs of 170 million related to the U.S.-based Therapeutic Support Systems, which it bought last year. ($1 = 6.4966 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.