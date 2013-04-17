FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Getinge Q1 core profit falls, says profit outlook favourable
April 17, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

Getinge Q1 core profit falls, says profit outlook favourable

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted on Wednesday a slightly larger fall than expected in first-quarter profits but said the earnings outlook for 2013 was favourable.

Operating profit before interest, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 792 million crowns ($124.2 million) from a year-earlier 854 million, compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 818 million.

Getinge forecast favourable profit growth excluding restructuring costs this year, with organic volume growth unchanged from or somewhat better than 2012.

It also stood by expectations for strong demand growth in emerging markets but weak demand in Europe. ($1 = 6.3756 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

