STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Wednesday it would bid 139 million euros ($189 million) for Pulsion Medical Systems, a leading provider of specialist monitoring systems for critically ill patients.

Getinge said the cash offer equated to 16.90 euros per share and represented a premium of 22.1 percent of Pulsion’s average share price over the past three months. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Goodman)