Getinge sees end of FDA woes as Q4 profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Wednesday it expected to reach a deal soon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over quality management, costing it about 500 million Swedish crowns ($61 million) in 2015 as it posted fourth-quarter core profit below expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($243 million) from a year-earlier 2.06 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 2.11 billion.

Getinge said it expected improving growth in 2015 after posting like-for-like sales growth of 0.6 percent in 2014.