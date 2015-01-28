FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Getinge sees end of FDA woes as Q4 profit lags forecast
#Healthcare
January 28, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Getinge sees end of FDA woes as Q4 profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Wednesday it expected to reach a deal soon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over quality management, costing it about 500 million Swedish crowns ($61 million) in 2015 as it posted fourth-quarter core profit below expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($243 million) from a year-earlier 2.06 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 2.11 billion.

Getinge said it expected improving growth in 2015 after posting like-for-like sales growth of 0.6 percent in 2014.

$1 = 8.1771 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

