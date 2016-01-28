FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Getinge Q4 core profit lags forecasts
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Getinge Q4 core profit lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show like-for-like order intake increase to 1.2 pct, paragraph 3)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted fourth-quarter core profit and order intake below analyst expectations on Thursday and forecast sales growth in 2016.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring fell to 1.92 billion Swedish crowns ($233 million) from 1.99 billion in the year-ago quarter. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was 2.14 billion.

Order intake was 8.3 billion crowns, below expectations of 8.7 billion, and it posted a like-for-like increase of 1.2 percent over the year-ago number.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5259 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.