April 22, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Getinge Q1 core profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted first-quarter core profit and order intake well below analyst expectations on Friday but stood by its outlook of sales growth in 2016.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring fell to 660 million Swedish crowns ($81.50 million) from 717 million in the year-ago quarter. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was 860 million.

Order intake was 6.92 billion crowns, below expectations of 7.22 billion, and it posted a like-for-like decrease of 2.0 percent over the year-ago number.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.0986 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

