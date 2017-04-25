FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 4 months ago

Getinge Q1 core profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge reported on Tuesday a first-quarter core profit above expectations and repeated guidance for a slightly positive organic sales growth for the full year, sending its shares higher.

Operating profit before amortisation and restructuring, acquisition and integration costs at the surgery and intensive care equipment maker was up 32 percent from a year ago, to 818 million crowns ($92.8 million) against a mean forecast in a poll of analysts of 689 million.

Getinge said costs in 2017 related to a proposed spin-off of its Patient & Post-Acute Care division, which is planned for the first quarter of 2018 at the latest, would probably amount to 400-500 million crowns.

$1 = 8.8138 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

