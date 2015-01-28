UPDATE 1-Getinge shares shoot up as U.S. regulatory woes clear

* Getinge sees FDA agreement soon, to cost about 500 mln SEK

* Sees improved growth in 2015

* Q4 adjusted EBITA 1.99 bln SEK vs poll forecast 2.11 bln. (Adds detail, background, shares)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said regulatory troubles in its biggest market looked set to end, sending its shares sharply higher as it posted fourth-quarter core profit below expectations.

Inspections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had forced it to spend heavily to improve manufacturing quality controls in its biggest business area and led to a cloudy short term profit outlook in the face of potential fines and restrictions on what products it can sell in its biggest market.

Getinge said on Wednesday it expected to reach an agreement with the FDA soon which would shave about 500 million Swedish crowns ($61 million) off its operating profit this year but did not provide further details of the deal.

Shares in Getinge rose by 10 percent to 205.50 crowns by 1257 GMT, on track for their biggest one-day gain in six years, as the regulatory uncertainty looked set to clear.

That uncertainty had weighed on its shares, which had fallen 15 percent since the start of 2014 by Tuesday’s close against a rise of 31 percent in the STOXX Europe Healthcare index

“This is mainly about risk reduction and the fact that they can already outline the extra costs for the FDA process,” said Swedbank analyst Johan Unnerus.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 1.99 billion Swedish crowns ($243 million) in the fourth quarter from a year-earlier 2.06 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 2.11 billion.

Getinge said it expected better growth in 2015 after posting like-for-like sales growth of 0.6 percent in 2014, and that the potential for improving profitability in the medium term remained favourable. ($1 = 8.1757 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)