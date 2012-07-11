FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Getinge Q2 profit lags consensus, sees better earnings growth H2
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 11, 2012 / 6:47 AM / 5 years ago

Getinge Q2 profit lags consensus, sees better earnings growth H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 11 (Reuters) - Medical technology group Getinge posted a smaller second-quarter pretax profit than expected on Wednesday but forecast significant earnings growth improvement in the second half of the year after strong order intake in the quarter.

Pretax profit at the Swedish group grew to 716 million crowns ($102.6 million) from a year-earlier 654 million, compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 743 million.

Organic order intake growth was 8.2 percent.

$1 = 6.9810 Swedish crowns Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.