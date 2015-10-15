FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Getinge Q3 order intake tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted third-quarter order intake above analyst forecasts on Thursday and repeated it expected better sales growth this year.

Order intake was 7.4 billion Swedish crowns ($909 million) above a mean forecast of 7.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, and it posted a like-for-like increase of 5.2 percent over the year-ago number.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 828 million Swedish crowns from a year-earlier 920 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 886 millon.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.1443 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

