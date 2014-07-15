RPT-Getinge Q2 core profit falls, repeats outlook

(Repeats with no change to text)

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge posted a surprise fall in second-quarter core profit on Tuesday and stood by its sales growth forecast for the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 905 million Swedish crowns ($133 million) from a year-earlier 1.004 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 1.012 billion.

Getinge repeated it expected sales growth in 2014, adjusted for acquisitions and currency swings, to be around 4 percent and forecast demand in markets outside North America and Western Europe to improve during the rest of the year after a period of weak demand. ($1 = 6.7919 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)