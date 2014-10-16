FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Getinge core profit lags forecasts, trims sales outlook
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 16, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Getinge core profit lags forecasts, trims sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted a third-quarter core profit below analyst forecasts on Thursday and trimmed its sales growth forecast for the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs rose to 920 million crowns (128 million) from a year-earlier 907 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 1.02 billion.

Getinge said demand in emerging markets was improving less than expected while the recovery in North America and Western Europe was slow.

“Based on this, it is anticipated that the organic invoicing growth will fall somewhat short of the volume forecast stated in the six-month report,” Getinge said in a statement.

Its previous forecast was for like-for-like sales to grow around 4 percent in 2014. (1 US dollar = 7.1726 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.