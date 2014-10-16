RPT-Getinge core profit lags forecasts, trims sales outlook

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted a third-quarter core profit below analyst forecasts on Thursday and trimmed its sales growth forecast for the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs rose to 920 million crowns (128 million) from a year-earlier 907 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 1.02 billion.

Getinge said demand in emerging markets was improving less than expected while the recovery in North America and Western Europe was slow.

“Based on this, it is anticipated that the organic invoicing growth will fall somewhat short of the volume forecast stated in the six-month report,” Getinge said in a statement.

Its previous forecast was for like-for-like sales to grow around 4 percent in 2014. (1 US dollar = 7.1726 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Anna Ringstrom)