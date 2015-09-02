Getinge eyes profit boost with new restructuring plan

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology group Getinge mapped out a new restructuring plan on Wednesday aimed at boosting growth and efficiency, and set fresh financial targets, sending shares higher.

The firm, which has seen its margins erode in recent years on the back of slower growth, price pressure and quality problems in the United States, said it expected the new measures to lift its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) by 2.5-3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($296 million to $355 million) by 2019.

“The program will lead to a significantly higher degree of customer focus and improved cost efficiency, while reigniting the group’s organic growth,” Getinge chief executive Alex Myers said in a statement.

Its shares rose 5.4 percent at 1049 GMT, compared with an unchanged OMXS30 blue-chip index in Stockholm.

The company earlier this year reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ending a year of uncertainty over what actions the watch dog might take after finding fault with manufacturing quality controls.

Getinge, whose products include equipment for surgery and intensive care, also set new financial targets for the 2016-2019 period, aiming for an annual organic sales growth of 2-4 percent and an annual EBITA improvement of more than 10 percent.

The company also affirmed its outlook for sales volume growth to improve during the second half of this year, given at its second-quarter earnings report in July.