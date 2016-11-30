FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Israel's Gett gets $100 mln venture loan from Russia's Sberbank
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 9 months ago

Israel's Gett gets $100 mln venture loan from Russia's Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank said on Wednesday it signed a $100 million seven-year venture loan agreement for Gett, an on-demand mobility company operating in Russia, the United States, United Kingdom and Israel.

The funds will be used to finance Gett's business expansion, and Sberbank will hold options linked to Gett stock.

Igor Bulantsev, acting head of Sberbank's corporate and investment banking business, said the opportunity to finance a "significant digital business" was especially important for the bank's strategy.

This venture loan was the first of its kind for Sberbank.

Founded in 2010, Gett's technology enables consumers and businesses to instantly book on-demand transportation and delivery services. Earlier this year, Gett, formerly Get Taxi, announced a $300 million strategic investment from Volkswagen, bringing total funds raised by Gett to over $640 million.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.