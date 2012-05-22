FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Getty Images owners weigh sale or IPO-source
#Funds News
May 22, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

Getty Images owners weigh sale or IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - The owners of Getty Images Inc, the largest supplier of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business, a person close to the matter said Tuesday.

Hellman & Friedman, the U.S. private equity fund which bought the business four years ago for $2.4 billion, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , the source said.

A sale or IPO of Getty could value the company at $4 billion, the source said.

Hellman & Friedman and JPMorgan declined to comment. Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

The news was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

