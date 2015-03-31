UPDATE 1-Shenzhen-listed GF Securities raises $3.6 bln in share offer-IFR

(Adds other financial equity offerings, stock trading volumes, underwriting fees)

HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters) - GF Securities Co Ltd priced its Hong Kong share offering at the top of expectations, raising HK$27.9 billion ($3.6 billion) in funds for its margin finance and lending businesses and to expand overseas.

China’s fourth largest brokerage by total assets sold 1.48 billion new shares at HK$18.85 each, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing a source familiar with the transaction. The shares had been marketed in an indicative range of HK$15.65 to HK$18.85.

Shenzhen-listed GF Securities did not immediately reply to requests for comment on its pricing.

The company joins several Chinese banks, brokerages and insurers that are raising at least $30 billion in new funds through equity offerings in the next few months in Hong Kong, making 2015 the busiest year for the sector since 2010.

Shanghai-listed Huatai Securities Co Ltd, the largest broker of stocks and funds in China last year, filed to raise up to $3 billion two weeks ago, the same day mid-sized rival Guolian Securities IPO-GLSC.HK also filed for an IPO of up to $300 million, IFR previously reported.

Stock trading volumes rose to an all time in China last year as local investors flocked to equities after the central bank’s surprise interest rate cut in November. Volumes have also been boosted by the Stock Connect scheme, which opened the same month, allowing direct trading of Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks on each other’s bourses and buoying brokerages’ trading revenue.

GF Capital, a unit of GF Securities, and Goldman Sachs were hired as joint sponsors of the share sale, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BOCOM International, Deutsche Banks and Morgan Stanley also acting as joint global coordinators.

The banks stand to jointly earn up to $90 million in commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 1.5 percent underwriting fee and a 1 percent incentive fee, according to the prospectus.