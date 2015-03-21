FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese GF Securities plans to raise up to $3.6 bln in HK offer-IFR
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese GF Securities plans to raise up to $3.6 bln in HK offer-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage GF Securities plans to raise up to HK$27.9 billion ($3.6 billion) from a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-listed company will offer 1.48 billion shares at an indicative price range of HK$15.65 to HK$18.85 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal has attracted cornerstone investment of a total of $1.9 billion from 17 investors, IFR said. Bookbuilding of the deal will start on Monday, with pricing slated for March 31. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.