FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GF Sec set to jump 40 pct in Hong Kong debut after $3.6 bln share offer
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 2 years ago

GF Sec set to jump 40 pct in Hong Kong debut after $3.6 bln share offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - Shares in GF Securities Co Ltd, China’s fourth largest brokerage by assets, are set to surge 40 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Friday following strong investor demand for its $3.6 billion share offering.

The surge also comes after the main Hong Kong share index reached a seven-year high on Thursday on the back of robust demand from mainland investors for Hong Kong shares.

Chinese investors snapped up the entire 10.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) daily investment quota for buying Hong Kong stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.

Shenzhen-listed GF Securities priced the offering at HK$18.85 per share last week, the top of its HK$15.65 to HK$18.85 marketing range.

GF Securities’ Hong Kong-traded shares are indicated to open at HK$26.50 while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 1.6 percent. GF’s Shenzhen listed shares have risen 16 percent since the Hong Kong share offer was launched three weeks back. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.