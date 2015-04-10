GF Sec set to jump 40 pct in Hong Kong debut after $3.6 bln share offer

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - Shares in GF Securities Co Ltd, China’s fourth largest brokerage by assets, are set to surge 40 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on Friday following strong investor demand for its $3.6 billion share offering.

The surge also comes after the main Hong Kong share index reached a seven-year high on Thursday on the back of robust demand from mainland investors for Hong Kong shares.

Chinese investors snapped up the entire 10.5 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) daily investment quota for buying Hong Kong stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.

Shenzhen-listed GF Securities priced the offering at HK$18.85 per share last week, the top of its HK$15.65 to HK$18.85 marketing range.

GF Securities’ Hong Kong-traded shares are indicated to open at HK$26.50 while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 1.6 percent. GF’s Shenzhen listed shares have risen 16 percent since the Hong Kong share offer was launched three weeks back. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)