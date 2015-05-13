FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Finance House says wins $91 mln dispute over bonuses
May 13, 2015

Gulf Finance House says wins $91 mln dispute over bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Finance House said on Wednesday that it had won a $91 million legal case at the Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution against two former executives, whom it did not name, over their bonuses.

The verdict amounts to $90.64 million plus 5 percent annual interest from March 13, 2014 to the date of final settlement, it said.

This will boost GFH’s financial results, subject to full enforcement of the verdict, which can be appealed before the Court of Cassation, the company said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Tom Arnold)

