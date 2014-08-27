FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Gulf Finance House gets $105 mln facility from Kuwait Finance
August 27, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Gulf Finance House gets $105 mln facility from Kuwait Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House (GFH) said on Wednesday that it had signed to obtain a $105 million, five-year Islamic credit facility from Kuwait Finance House, which would help GFH redeem two syndicated debt facilities and allow the release of some major GFH assets.

GFH, which suffered heavily in the wake of the global financial crisis and required multiple debt restructurings, said Kuwait Finance House would have an option to convert its outstanding debt into GFH shares. It did not elaborate on the terms of any equity conversion.

The Bahraini firm noted that it had paid down some $30 million of current outstanding debt facilities to date in 2014, representing payment of more than 15 percent of its total liabilities.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia

