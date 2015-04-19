FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Finance House to delist from London, keep other listings
April 19, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Gulf Finance House to delist from London, keep other listings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Gulf Finance House will delist its Global Depositary Receipts from the London Stock Exchange but keep its other stock listings in Bahrain, Kuwait and Dubai, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

“After careful deliberations and given that there has been virtually no activity in the bank’s GDR on LSE, GFH’s board of directors has decided that terminating the programme is in the best interests of the bank,” the statement said.

The Bahrain-based investment firm had said last week that it would study whether to continue its stock market listings in London and Kuwait, after investors raised concerns at the firm’s annual shareholders’ meeting. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

